Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 140,200 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $21,274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $15,183,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEVU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 3,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,294. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.