Melvin Capital Management LP Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Melvin Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,122 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $68,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.59. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.64 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

