Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stake Boosted by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter.

MREO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

MREO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

