Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,062 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $91.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

