Metal (MTL) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $100.39 million and $52.15 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

