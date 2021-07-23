Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.79.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$42.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$24.44 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.14%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

