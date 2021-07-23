MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

