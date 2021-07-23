Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.