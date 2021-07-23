Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

