Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 301.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $55,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $31.64 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.