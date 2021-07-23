Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,099,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $83,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

