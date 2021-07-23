Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.49 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and $69,297.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $362.47 or 0.01108092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00141629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,655.08 or 0.99828621 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,075 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

