Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 10568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

MF has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.