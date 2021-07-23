Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

NYSE MG opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.