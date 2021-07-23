Mitek Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 906% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $2,946,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of MITK opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $838.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.