Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.
AERI stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.