Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AERI stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

