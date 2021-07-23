Mizuho Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $92.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 33,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $749,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.