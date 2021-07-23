MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.80.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.