MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 441,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 410,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

