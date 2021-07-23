MML Investors Services LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.