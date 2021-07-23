MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

