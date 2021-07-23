MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

