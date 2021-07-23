MML Investors Services LLC Takes $259,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,581 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

