MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,383,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $327.51 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $334.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

