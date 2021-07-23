Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $339.26 and last traded at $339.13. 90,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,449,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,484. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

