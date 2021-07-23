Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.55. 21,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $381.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

