Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

MGNS opened at GBX 2,370 ($30.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,420 ($31.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.27.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

