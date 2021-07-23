Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70).
MGNS opened at GBX 2,370 ($30.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,420 ($31.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.27.
About Morgan Sindall Group
