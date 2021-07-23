Morgan Stanley Buys 66,554 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $423,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.23 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.32.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.