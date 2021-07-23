Morgan Stanley Has $330.01 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diageo were worth $330,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.40.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

