Morgan Stanley Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $70.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE APO opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,925 shares of company stock worth $102,829,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

