Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Confluent stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

