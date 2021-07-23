Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $97.00 at Citigroup

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

