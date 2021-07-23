Morgan Stanley Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $146.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.57.

EXR stock opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

