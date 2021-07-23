Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

