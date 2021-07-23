Morgan Stanley Sells 32,830 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.53% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $348,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,771,000.

SOXX opened at $442.77 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $455.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.90.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

