Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.64% of United Rentals worth $391,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in United Rentals by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,035,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $319.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

