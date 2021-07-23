Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.51. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 25,278 shares traded.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The firm has a market cap of C$411.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.