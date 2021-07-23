Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,220.18

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,220.18 ($15.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 68,569 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £681.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,221.08.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.82). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $339,275 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.