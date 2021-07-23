Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,220.18

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,220.18 ($15.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 68,569 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £681.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,221.08.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.82). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $339,275 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

