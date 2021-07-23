M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.32.

MTB stock opened at $128.99 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

