Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

