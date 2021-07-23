MurAll Market Cap Achieves $3.93 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $273,315.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,838,355,482 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.