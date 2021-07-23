Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.63. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 129,147 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

