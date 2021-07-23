Nano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.64 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Nano has a market cap of $473.19 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00010979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,026.12 or 0.06264255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.01370729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00373790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00611722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00384018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00302002 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars.

