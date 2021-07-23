Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $185.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.21.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

