Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Citigroup

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $181.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

