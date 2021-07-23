National Bank Financial Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$127.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.41. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$89.59 and a 12 month high of C$128.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

