National Bankshares Increases WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$20.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

WIR.U opened at C$18.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.01. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

