National Bankshares Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.56. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.