National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 95.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in National Instruments by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.65 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

