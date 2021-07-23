Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Has $274.22 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 10.2% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $65.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,732.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,670.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

